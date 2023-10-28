8 warring clans in Sumisip settle disputes

EIGHT warring families in the municipality of Sumisip in Basilan have come to terms and settled their decades-old disputes on Friday, October 27.

This came after Sumisip Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman together with the Army’s 101st Brigade and the provincial government spearheaded the rido settlement of eight warring families of the municipality.

Amicably settled were the families of Mahmud Baakal and Jimal Isek Group; Alnie Ingkas and Puran Abuhun Group; Andong Uyung and Kinnoh Kasim; and, Andong Uyung and Khaizer Ajanab.

Accordingly, these families had been mortal enemies for the longest time, causing armed confrontations among them that resulted in the loss of many lives from either side.

The Basilan Provincial Information Office said Saturday, October 28, that due the initiative of the Sumisip municipal government, these feuding clans came to terms and settled their deeply rooted differences.

In his message during the program themed "Rido Settlement and Reconciliation: Breaking the Cycles of Violence in Sumisip," Hataman emphasized the essence of the rido settlement and how it affects not just the parties involved, but the families and the community as a whole.

“…kaya tayo nandito ngayon, dahil kailangan na po nating i-break ang cycle ng violence. (that's why we're here now, because we need to break the cycle of violence)” Hatamand said during the program.

Hataman also encouraged everyone to plant the seed of peace today so that the children may harvest the fruits of peace in the future.

During the settlement, the families and other parties involved signed a covenant, declaring their commitment to end their conflict and never again will they ever provoke each other, and to live in peace.

Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman, who stood witness to the rido settlement, appealed to all parties to contribute to the attainment of a long and lasting peace in the province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the settlement was an indication that the people in Sumisip and its environs can now live in peace and harmony.

Luzon urged all parties to never again quarrel, saying that rido or family feud has long been the number one cause of armed violence.

"In rido, there will be no genuine peace and sustainable development and it destroys economic growth," he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)