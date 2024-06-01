Zamboanga

8 would-be human trafficking victims rescued

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities rescue eight would-be victims of human trafficking at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Thursday, May 30. They were supposed to travel to Semporna, Malaysia with no travel documents.
ZAMBOANGA. Authorities rescue eight would-be victims of human trafficking at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi on Thursday, May 30. They were supposed to travel to Semporna, Malaysia with no travel documents. (SunStar Zamboanga)

AUTHORITIES have rescued eight would-be victims of human trafficking in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Saturday, June 1.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the would-be victims were rescued around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PRO-BAR did not release the identities of the would-be victims except to say that they are all males.

The police said the victims were rescued following a tip from a concerned citizen about a group of unidentified persons traveling aboard a passenger vessel that came from Jolo, Sulu.

The police said they were supposed to travel to Semporna, Malaysia but they failed to present any legal travel documents.

The rescued would-be victims were turned over to the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking (Miacat) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development for further assessment and support.

The would-be victims were rescued by joint personnel of the police, Philippine Coast Guard, Miacat, and National intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, commended the operatives’ diligence and collaboration with other authorities in the battle against human trafficking. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph