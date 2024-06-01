8 would-be human trafficking victims rescued

AUTHORITIES have rescued eight would-be victims of human trafficking in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Saturday, June 1.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the would-be victims were rescued around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PRO-BAR did not release the identities of the would-be victims except to say that they are all males.

The police said the victims were rescued following a tip from a concerned citizen about a group of unidentified persons traveling aboard a passenger vessel that came from Jolo, Sulu.

The police said they were supposed to travel to Semporna, Malaysia but they failed to present any legal travel documents.

The rescued would-be victims were turned over to the Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking (Miacat) and the Ministry of Social Services and Development for further assessment and support.

The would-be victims were rescued by joint personnel of the police, Philippine Coast Guard, Miacat, and National intelligence Coordinating Agency.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, commended the operatives’ diligence and collaboration with other authorities in the battle against human trafficking. (SunStar Zamboanga)