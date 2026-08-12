8 would-be human trafficking victims rescued in Zamboanga City

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), in coordination with various law enforcement and partner agencies, rescued would-be human trafficking victims and arrested three “facilitators” in Zamboanga City, the PCG said Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Zamboanga said the would-be victims were rescued around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, from an apartment along Crispin Atilano Street in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The would-be victims were all females of legal age, who were recruited for overseas employment as domestic helpers.

The would-be victims were rescued following two weeks of surveillance after the Tetuan village council received information about the recruitment of individuals in the area.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the law enforcement operation stemmed from an intelligence report and sustained surveillance concerning an alleged “backdoor” trafficking scheme, wherein facilitators were reportedly providing fraudulent identification documents to individuals to facilitate the purchase of sea vessel tickets and their eventual departure from the country.

Investigation showed that the would-be victims were supposed to travel for work in Saudi Arabia via the Philippines’ southern backdoor.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the eight rescued individuals were referred to the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Zamboanga Peninsula for proper assessment, evaluation, interview, and provision of appropriate assistance and protection.

Meanwhile, the three arrested facilitators were turned over to the Women and Children Protection Center-Mindanao Field Unit for appropriate investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.

The CGS-Zamboanga said the PCG and its partner agencies remain steadfast in protecting vulnerable individuals, preventing trafficking and illegal recruitment, and strengthening inter-agency efforts against organized maritime-related criminal activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)