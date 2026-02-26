85 hatchlings endangered sea turtles released in Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES safely released 85 hatchlings of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hatchlings were released last week along the coast of Malintuboan village, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that Charlito Estimar, a resident of Malintuboan village, was awakened by dogs barking near his home at around 3 a.m.

Sensing that the disturbance could mean the presence of turtle, Estimar immediately went outside and found hatchlings emerging from the sand.

“Recognizing the site as an identified nesting area, Estimar secured the location and closely monitored it to prevent possible disturbance while the remaining eggs continued to hatch,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the nesting ground had previously been covered by information campaigns, interviews, regular monitoring, and geotagging activities, enabling residents to understand the importance of immediate and proper response.

Estimar coordinated with Maribel, officer-in-charge of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office-Liloy, after confirming that all eggs had successfully hatched.

The Office of Labason Mayor, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the Municipal Agriculture Office, were also informed to ensure that the release followed proper handling procedures.

“The successful release of the hatchlings underscores the role of community vigilance and coordinated local government action in protecting marine wildlife,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle is listed as Endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

The turtle species continues to face threats from habitat loss, egg poaching, illegal trade, by catch, and marine pollution.

The DENR continues to encourage coastal communities to report nesting activities and support conservation efforts to help ensure the survival of endangered marine species in Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)