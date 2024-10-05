86 youths undergo leadership summit

EIGHTY-SIX student leaders and Sangguniang Kabataan federation members have participated in a three-day Youth Leadership Summit (YLS) in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the military said Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the YLS was held from September 27 to 29 at the Mindanao State University-Buug campus.

The 4CRG said the summit was organized to empower and equip the youth with skills, knowledge, and leadership values essential to becoming responsible citizens and future nation leaders.

The event was designed to address the challenges young leaders face in today’s society, including the prevention of communist terrorist group infiltration on campuses.

The 4CRG said the participants gained practical insights on leadership, patriotism, and community engagement through interactive workshops, inspirational talks, and team-building activities.

It said the summit offered a variety of engaging sessions focused on youth empowerment, strategic leadership, and mental well-being, all designed to cultivate unity and resilience among young leaders.

During the summit, the participants shared their insights and expressed appreciation for the invaluable skills they gained and the lasting connections forged during the event.

The summit was anchored on the theme “Transforming Minds, Transforming Live: Matino, Mahusay at Maaasahang Kabataan”.

The summit was a joint project of the 106th Infantry Battalion, 102nd Infantry Brigade, Mindanao State University-Buug Campus and the municipal government of Buug, through the Local Youth Development Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)