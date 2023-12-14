88 Zambo senior citizens get cash incentive

A TOTAL of 88 senior citizens from villages covered by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Field Office 3 have received their cash incentives from the Zamboanga City Government.

This, as the city government pursued the distribution of cash incentives for octogenarians and nonagenarians in line with its commitment to support and assist senior citizen in recognition of their contribution to the city and nation building.

Executive Assistant Edna Sumergido, who oversaw the distribution of cash incentives on behalf of Mayor John Dalipe, said Thursday, December 14, that 70 of the 88 recipients were octogenarians (80 to 90 years old) and the remaining 18 were nonagenarians (90 to 99 years old).

The payout was held at the covered court of Sta, Maria Central Elementary School on Wednesday, December 13. The CSWDO facilitated the payout together with paymasters from the City Treasurer's Office.

Sumergido said the recipients of the incentive were from the villages of as Sta. Maria, Tumaga, Pasonanca, Dulian, Camino Nuevo, Canelar, Cabatangan, Calarian, San Roque, Malagutay, and Capisan.

She said the grant of the cash incentives is pursuant to Ordinance 539, also known as Giving Benefits to Octogenarian and Nonagenarian Residents in Zamboanga City.

Under the ordinance, nonagenarians are entitled to receive a P20,000 cash incentive, while octogenarians receive P10,000 to help with their basic needs to include medicines and food.

The implementation of the ordinance highlights the city's commitment to honoring and supporting the elderly members of the community.

Meanwhile, Sumergido as instructed by Dalipe, oversaw the distribution of cash incentives through house-to-house visit for senior citizens who cannot physically proceed to the Sta. Maria Central Elementary School. (SunStar Zamboanga)