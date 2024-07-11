8th, 9th Sibugay most wanted persons arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation two of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Thursday, July 11m 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested wanted persons as Jesson Monares Barquin and Junnel Maglangit Barquin, the eighth and ninth most wanted persons of Zamboanga Sibugay, respectively.

The police said the two wanted persons were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in Purok Bagong, Sanito village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The two wanted persons have standing warrants of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay dated July 9, 2024, with recommended bail fixed at P200,000 for each of them.

The two were placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Zamboanga Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Field Unit for appropriate documentation and proper disposition.

They were arrested by CIDG operatives with the support of the police units in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the police operatives for the successful arrest of the two most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

These operations are the results of cooperation and help of the operating units and the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)