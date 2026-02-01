9 arrested, P34.85-M contraband seized in Zamboanga Peninsula

AUTHORITIES have arrested nine people and seized some P34.85 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in two separate anti-smuggling operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, police said.

Five of the nine suspects were arrested at midnight on Friday, January 30, 2026, in Zamboanga City, while the other four were arrested on Thursday, January 29, in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) withheld the identities of the five people arrested in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City, pending further investigation.

The PNP-MG said authorities seized from the five suspects some 635 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P31.75 million and two vehicles used in transporting the contraband.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified those arrested in Zamboanga del Sur through their aliases as Ronnie, 29; Rodel, 24; Jinhar, 21; and Dharyl, 31.

The CIDG said they were arrested in a checkpoint operation around 3 a.m. Thursday, January 29, in Camanga village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

Seized from the suspects were 50 master cases and 450 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P3.1 million. Two vehicles were also seized.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the arrested suspects, the CIDG said. (SunStar Zamboanga)