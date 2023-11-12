9 ASG bandits surrender in Sulu

NINE Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits have surrendered to authorities realizing their existence is insignificant as Sulu has already been declared as ASG-free province, the military reported Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Brigadier General Giovanni Franza, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the nine ASG bandits, who also wish to live peaceful lives, have surrendered to his troops in Luuk, Sulu on Tuesday, November 7.

The nine ASG surrenderers yielded high-powered firearms consisting of five Garand rifles, two M-16 Armalite rifles, an improvised caliber .50 Barret sniper rifle, and one KG9 rifle.

Franza presented the ASG surrenderers and the firearms they yielded to Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry Division (ID) commander, at the headquarters of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade in Tandu Bato village, Luuk, Sulu.

“Alam ko na may kanya-kanya kayong dahilan kung bakit kayo sumama sa ASG ang iba ay dahil sa matinding pangagailangan, paghihiganti at impluensiya ng mga kamag-anak. Kaya lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa inyo bilang Commander ng 11ID sa inyong pagbabalik-loob at pinapakita niyo na may tiwala kayo sa amin at nagkusang loob kayong magbalik. Pinamadali niyo ang aming trabaho. Bilang sukli sa inyong tiwala ay sisikapin namin na lahat ng tulong ng gobyerno para sa inyo ay maibigay (I know that you all have your own reasons why you joined the ASG, others are due to extreme need, revenge and influence by relatives. So, I am very grateful to you as the commander of 11ID for your conversion and you show that you have confidence in us and you volunteered to return. You make our job easier. In return for your trust, we will endeavor to provide all government assistance to you),” Patrimonio told the ASG surrenderers.

One of the ASG surrenderers identified as alias Dr. Nazrun, 61, a female, has been aiding and helping the ASG bandits for the past 10 years when their members has been wounded during clashes against the soldiers.

“Lubos ang aking pasasalamat na natatamasa na ngayon ang kapayapaan at ngayon ay malaya na kaming namumuhay kapiling ng aming mga pamilya. Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa kasundaluhan at sa ating gobyerno sa tulong na kanilang inihatid para sa amin (I am very thankful that we are now enjoying peace and we can now live freely with our families. I am very grateful to the Army and our government for the help they have provided us),” Narzun said.

Imelda Kangiluhan, Sulu provincial social welfare officer, said each of the ASG surrenderers have received food packs, grocery items and 25 kilograms sack of rice from the Ministry of Social Services Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM).

“Nagpapasalamat po ako na kayo ay nagbalik-loob at naki-isa sa aming adhikain para sa kapakanan at kapayapaan ng Sulu. Sa organisasyon po ng militar kung ano man po ang programang kaya naming ibigay ay makakaasa po kayo na tutulong kami sa abot ng aming makakaya.” I am grateful that you have returned and unite in our cause for the welfare and peace of Sulu. In the military organization, whatever program we can provide, you can count on us to help you as much as we can),” Franza said.

Noenyrie Asiri, Focal Person of Provincial Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict, and Al-Shamier Aminulla, community affairs officer of Ministry of Public Order and Safety, witnessed the surrender and presentation of the ASG surrenderers at the 1102nd Infantry Brigade headquarters.