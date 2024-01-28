9 Dawlah Islamiya terrorists killed in Lanao clashes

NINE members of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed while four soldiers were injured in a series of gun battles in Lanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Of the nine DI-MG terrorists killed, three were directly responsible for the December 3, 2023 bombing at the Dimaporo gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City that killed four people and injured more than 40 others, according to the 1st Infantry Division (ID).

The 1ID said the series of clashes happened from Thursday, January 25, until Friday, January 26, in Piagapo, Lanao del Sr.

The 1ID said the troops recovered high-powered firearms consisting of three M14 rifles, one Bushmaster rifle, two baby M16 rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, one M653 rifle, and one R4 rifle.

The 1ID said the wounded troops were taken to Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City for medical treatment. They belong to the 103rd Infantry Brigade.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo, commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, reiterated his commitment to eradicating terrorism from Lanao del Sur and bringing the perpetrators of the MSU terrorist bombing to justice.

Barroquillo lauded the courage and determination of his personnel, emphasizing the brigade's unwavering dedication to serving and protecting the province's residents.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division, commended the troops for their successful operation against the DI-MG, expressing steadfast support for their bravery and resolve.

“With precision and valor, our troops have secured a triumph against terrorism that reinforces our nation’s security and the enduring spirit of its people,” Viray said.

“Just as important, justice has been served for the victims of the MSU terrorist bombing, providing solace to those who have suffered and reaffirming our commitment to a safer, more just Philippines,” Viray added.

Furthermore, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, expressed full support for the successful combat operation against the terrorists responsible for the MSU bombing.

Gonzales praised the armed forces' exceptional capabilities and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation. (SunStar Zamboanga)