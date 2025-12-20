9 local terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Norte

NINE local terrorists have voluntarily surrendered to the troops of the 1st Brigade Combat Team (1BCT) in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Friday, December 19.

The surrenderers include a Dawlah Islamiya (DI) member and eight Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF). They surrendered on Wednesday, December 17.

Among those who surrendered was alias “Tata,” son of the late BIFF founder, who expressed his firm decision to completely abandon armed struggle.

“I realized that the futile armed struggle is really pointless. What I want now is to be with my family, change my life, and live a peaceful and dignified life,” Tata told the 1BCT troops.

The surrenderers were formally presented to Colonel Rommel Pagayon, acting commander of 1BCT. They also surrendered their firearms, including an Ultimax rifle, a Barrett, a carbine, an Ingram rifle, an M16, an M14, a Garand rifle, a mortar, and a Springfield rifle.

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, commended the decision of the surrenderers who now want to change their lives.

“Their surrender is proof that many now prefer peace to violence. 6ID and JTF-Central continue to call on all remaining members of armed groups to seize this opportunity—there is room for change, there is hope for revival, and there is government support for a peaceful and dignified future,” Cagara said.

He added that 6ID units, in partnership with local governments and other agencies, will remain open to assisting those who wish to return and live well again in their communities.

Meanwhile, the 1BCT has been transferred to Luzon, marking the completion of its mission in Central Mindanao.

Cagara expressed deep gratitude to the officers and troops of the 1BCT for their steadfast service and professionalism.

“Your time here in Central Mindanao has not been easy, yet you stood firm and remained committed to the mission,” Cagara said.

He said the 1BCT played a vital role in confronting local terrorist threats and significantly contributed to the degradation of violent extremist groups during its deployment in Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)