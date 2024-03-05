9 wanted persons arrested in 1 day in Zambo Peninsula

AUTHORITIES have arrested nine wanted persons in one-day separate law enforcement operations in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

A former village official, charged with violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, surrendered to the police.

Enrico Patayon was arrested by policemen in a law enforcement operation through service of warrant of arrest in Purok 3, Leonardo village, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur around 6:50 a.m. Monday, March 4.

Patayon has a pending warrant of arrest for acts of lasciviousness issued by the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Mahayag-Dumingag-Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur and dated February 14, 2024.

Susan Melitante was arrested by policemen in Purok 2 in Poblacion village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur around 9:35 a.m. Monday, March 4.

The arrest was made by virtue of warrant of arrest for child abuse issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur and dated February 29, 2024.

Evangeline Marticio was arrested in a law enforcement operation through service of warrant of arrest in Purok Anggay-Anggay in Namnama village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay around 1:03 p.m. Monday, March 4.

The arrest of Marticio was made by virtue of warrant of arrest for violation of Presidential Decree Number 1602 (Illegal gambling) issued by 1st Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Ipil-Tungawan-R.T. Lim Zamboanga Sibugay and dated January 12, 2021.

Audie Broca, charged with robbery, was arrested in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Purok 5, Guripan village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur around 1:55 p.m. Monday, March 4. The warrant of arrest against Broca was issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

Roderick Broca was arrested in a joint law enforcement operation against wanted person in Purok 4 in Upper Salug Daku village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur around 4 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for robbery issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur and dated February 29, 2024.

Diojin Greg Indus, charged with violation of Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, was arrested in Purok 5 in San Vicente Bajo village, Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 4.

Indus has a pending warrant of arrest issued by a court in Pagadian City and dated June 26, 2018.

Aldaser Ahmad was arrested in Guimotan village, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte around 5:53 p.m. Monday, March 4, by virtue of warrant of arrest for the crime of Rape with no recommended bail issued a court in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte dated February 20, 2024.

Claudia Sumiwan, charged with qualified theft, was arrested around 5:50 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Sitio Sibalod in Situbo village, Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte. She has standing warrant of arrest issued by a court in Dipolog City dated February 13, 2024.

Edmundo Balala, charged with rape, was arrested around 6:50 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Sitio Carbon in San Isidro village, Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay. The arrest was made by virtue of warrant of arrest issued by a court of Lanao del Norte and dated January 30, 2015.

Meanwhile, Pedro Mantos, a former village chief, surrendered around 8:20 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Mahayag Municipal Police Station, Zamboanga del Sur. He has a standing warrant of arrest for the violation of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur and dated February 29, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said they remained committed in the implementation of the Aggressive and Honest Law Enforcement Operations Agenda of the Police General Benjamin Acroda Jr., Philippine National Police chief.

"The arrest of nine wanted persons and surrender of one other, in a day is a testament to the dedication of our personnel in keeping the peace in Zamboanga Peninsula," Masauding said.

"By apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants, law enforcement agencies can prevent further criminal activities, ensure justice for victims, and promote a sense of safety and security," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)