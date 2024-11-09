90 farmers graduate from SM Foundation’s KSK farmer's training on sustainable agriculture

IN A meaningful ceremony marking the culmination of weeks of intensive training, the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) Farmer’s Training on Sustainable Agriculture program proudly celebrated its latest batch of graduates. The “Moving Up” ceremony not only honored the hard work of these new graduates but also reaffirmed the program’s commitment to empowering communities through sustainable agriculture.

Spearheaded by the SM Foundation, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the local government unit through the City Agriculturist’s Office, this program continues to elevate farmers in Zamboanga City by equipping them with practical knowledge and skills essential for resilient farming.

The ceremony gathered 90 graduates from the barangays of Culianan, Cabaluay, Lanzones, and Salaan, along with representatives from various government agencies and SM Foundation officials. This show of unity highlighted the collective commitment to building a thriving, self-sustaining agricultural sector. SM Foundation’s Assistant Vice President for Outreach Programs, Cristie Angeles, expressed her gratitude for the program's partners and shared her hopes for the farmers’ continued success.

Among the graduates, stories of transformation and newfound hope were abundant:

“Before joining KSK, I struggled to make ends meet,” shared Glorypee Marcial, one of the program's graduates. “The training taught me modern farming techniques and how to maximize the potential of my fields. I feel empowered to apply these skills, and I am hopeful for a better future for my family and the association we’ve built.”

Ludivina Andico, another graduate from Lanzones, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. “I was hesitant at first, but now I have the confidence to grow my own produce and even explore market opportunities. The program has truly changed my life.”

As the event continued, representatives from the various partner agencies also shared messages of support and encouragement, bringing smiles and hope to the farmer graduates.

Another highlight of the event was the ceremonial turnover of a cheque by DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), symbolizing its commitment to empowering local farmers. This financial support aims to enhance the farmers' livelihoods, enabling them to sustain and expand their agricultural ventures.

As the farmer beneficiaries embark on their new journey, they carry not only the technical skills acquired through weeks of rigorous training but also a renewed sense of purpose and community spirit. The “Moving Up” ceremony serves as a powerful reminder that, with collaboration and dedication, Filipino farmers can create a sustainable future for generations to come.

About KSK Farmer’s Training on Sustainable Agriculture

The KSK Farmer’s Training program, initiated by the SM Foundation, is dedicated to empowering local farmers through education in modern farming techniques, financial literacy, and sustainable agricultural practices. With the support of government partners – DSWD, DA, DOLE, DOST, DTI, TESDA, and local government units – the program aims to elevate farmers across the Philippines, contributing to food security and rural development. (PR)