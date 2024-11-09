90 farmers graduate from SM Foundation’s KSK Farmer's Training on Sustainable Agriculture

IN A meaningful ceremony marking the culmination of weeks of intensive training, the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) Farmer's Training on Sustainable Agriculture program proudly celebrated its latest batch of graduates. The “Moving Up” ceremony not only honors the hard work of these new graduates but also reaffirms the program’s commitment to empowering communities through sustainable agriculture.

Spearheaded by SM Foundation, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and the local government unit through the City Agriculturist’s Office, this program continues to elevate farmers in Zamboanga City, equipping them with practical knowledge and skills essential for resilient farming.

The ceremony gathered 90 graduates from Barangays Culianan, Cabaluay, Lanzones, and Salaan, different government agency representatives, and SM Foundation officials, in a show of unity and commitment to the vision of a thriving, self-sustaining agricultural sector. SM Foundation’s Assistant Vice President for Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles, shared her gratitude for the program's partners and her hopes for the farmers’ success.

Among the graduates, stories of transformation and newfound hope were plentiful:

“Before joining KSK, I struggled to make ends meet,” shared Glorypee Marcial, one of the graduates of the program. “The training taught me modern farming techniques and how to maximize the fields. I feel empowered to apply these skills, and I am hopeful for a better future for my family and the association we built.”

Ludivina Andico, another graduate from Lanzones, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to grow personally and professionally. “I was hesitant at first, but now I have the confidence to grow my own produce and even explore market opportunities. The program has truly changed my life.”

As the event progressed, representatives from the various partner agencies also shared messages of support and encouragement which brought smiles and hope for the farmer graduates.

Another highlight of this event is the ceremonial turnover of the cheque by DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which symbolizes its commitment to empowering local farmers. This financial support aims to enhance the farmers' livelihood, allowing them to sustain and expand their agricultural ventures.

As the farmer beneficiaries embark on their new journey, they carry with them not only the technical skills acquired through weeks of rigorous training but also a renewed sense of purpose and community spirit. The“Moving Up” ceremony serves as a powerful reminder that, with collaboration and dedication, Filipino farmers can create a sustainable future for generations to come. (PR)