90 Siasi BPAT members undergo self-defense, disaster response training

NINETY Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members in Siasi, Sulu have enrolled to develop practical self-defense skills and readiness to respond to various emergencies, the military said Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said they belong to the BPAT Responders Training crossed-trained with Arnis and Aikido Class 13-2026 and will undergo intensive two-week course that kicked off Monday, August 10.

“This initiative highlights the strong teamwork between our security forces and local stakeholders to boost the skills of our responders, paving the way for safer and more resilient communities,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The BPAT members participating in the training are from nine of the 50 villages of Siasi town.

The participants are from the villages of Siburi, Duhol Tara, Punungan, Manta, Siowing, Bulansing Tara, Luuk Tara, North Manta, and Buan.

The training is being conducted by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) at Camp Muksan that houses the 104IB headquarters in East Kuntad village, Siasi, Sulu.

The 104IB headed by Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines is a subordinate unit of the 1102Bde.

The 1102Bde noted that the initiative received full support from the municipal government of Siasi.

Siasi Mayor Ben-Sayeed Muksan expressed his sincere gratitude to the participating villages for their active involvement in local preparedness.

“Through the training, the participants will develop practical self-defense skills, discipline, confidence, and the readiness to respond to various local emergencies,” the 1102Bde said.

The 1102Bde added that the endeavor truly embodies the essence of Bayanihan—uniting the Armed Forces, law enforcement, local government, and the citizens toward a single vision: a peaceful, prepared, and secure society.

BPAT Responders Training crossed-trained with Arnis and Aikido Class 13-2026 kicked off three days after Class 12-2026 concluded Friday in Saimbangon village, Pata, Sulu.

The Class 12-2026 composed of 48 BPAT members of Pata municipality. (SunStar Zamboanga)