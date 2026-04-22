906th reservists join Sulu town disaster response training

RESERVISTS from the 906th Community Defense Center (CDC) participated in the comprehensive four-day Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) and Incident Command System (ICS) training for the municipal government of Parang, Sulu spearheaded by the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde).

The activity, composed of a one-day DRRM Orientation Course followed by a three-day ICS Level 1 Training, brought together personnel from Parang municipal government, security forces, disaster response offices, and notably, the reservists of Sulu.

“The active involvement of the 906th CDC reservists underscores their vital role as force multipliers and frontliners in times of emergencies and disasters,” the 1103Bde said in a statement Wednesday, April 22.

“Their participation highlights the growing importance of reservists in community-based disaster response, particularly in geographically vulnerable areas such as Sulu,” the 1103Bde added.

Equipped with both military discipline and local familiarity, the reservists serve as a crucial bridge between the armed forces and civilian communities, enabling faster, more coordinated, and culturally attuned emergency response efforts, according to the 1103Bde.

It said that throughout the four-day program, participants engaged in lectures, workshops, and simulation exercises aimed at enhancing their operational readiness and inter-agency coordination.

“The reservists play an active role in these exercises, demonstrating their capability to support Incident Command System structures and reinforcing the concept of a unified and systematic disaster response,” the 1103Bde said.

“The successful conduct of the training highlights the critical value of integrating reservists into disaster risk reduction efforts,” it added.

The 1103Bde said the participation of the reservists enhances community resilience, ensures continuity of response operations, and reinforces the partnership between the military, local government units, and disaster management agencies in building safer and more prepared communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)