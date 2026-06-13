94 green sea turtle hatchlings released in Zamboanga del Norte

PERSONNEL of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte, have safely released 94 endangered Green Sea Turtle hatchlings back to their natural habitat on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, June 13, the hatchlings were released on the shore of Alegria village, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hatchlings were hatched at a protected sea turtle nest in Alegria village.

“The nesting site was discovered and reported by former Barangay Captain Junie Montina and barangay officials of Barangay Alegria, enabling Cenro-Siocon to immediately implement monitoring and protection measures that safeguarded the eggs until hatching,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“The successful release highlights how prompt reporting and community participation can contribute to the conservation of threatened wildlife species,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula added.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that personnel from Cenro-Siocon conducted site verification, species identification, and regular monitoring throughout the incubation period.

Green Sea Turtles are classified as Endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that conservation efforts such as nest protection and habitat monitoring play a vital role in supporting the recovery of the species in Philippine waters.

Meanwhile, Cenro-Siocon continues to encourage the public to report wildlife sightings and nesting activities to help strengthen conservation efforts and protect the country's biodiversity. (SunStar Zamboanga)