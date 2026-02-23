94 olive ridley hatchlings released in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) safely released 94 olive ridley hatchlings in Zamboanga del Sur, the agency said Monday, February 23, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Ramon Magsaysay facilitated the release.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hatchlings were released last week in the coastal waters of Barangay Alindahaw, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

The release followed a report from a Bantay Dagat member regarding newly hatched marine turtles found near a residential area.

“Cenro-Ramon Magsaysay personnel immediately verified the site and ensured the proper handling and safekeeping of the hatchlings prior to their release,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The DENR said the activity highlighted the importance of community vigilance and coordination in protecting marine biodiversity.

DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said it appreciates the Bantay Dagat and the Tukuran community for their prompt action in safeguarding the hatchlings.

The DENR said the olive ridley turtle is protected under Republic Act (RA) 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the collection, harm, or trade of wildlife species.

The DENR continues to encourage the public to report wildlife sightings and incidents to ensure timely response and protection of threatened species. (SunStar Zamboanga)