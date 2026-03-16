97IB designates new CMO officer

THE 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB) has initiated changes in the leadership of one of its offices, the Civil Military Operations (CMO).

The 97IB said that Captain Noel Magon assumed office as the new CMO chief of the battalion, replacing First Lieutenant Elham Sirajan.

The 97IB said Sirajan played a significant role in strengthening the battalion's community engagement initiatives and civil military cooperation programs in support of the unit's operational mandate.

The Change of Office for the CMO Section was held Saturday, March 14, at the headquarters of 97IB in Del Pilar village, Pi an, Zamboanga del Norte.

During the ceremony, Sirajan was formally conferred the rank of captain in recognition of his professionalism, competence, and dedication to service.

In his message, Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Bergonia, 97IB commander, congratulated Sirajan for his promotion and commended his commitment and valuable contributions to the battalion.

"Your promotion reflects the trust and confidence placed in your abilities as a leader and a soldier," Bergonia said.

"Continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service as you take on greater responsibilities," Bergonia added.

Bergonia also welcomed Magon to his new post, expressing confidence in his leadership and dedication in continuing the battalion's CMO initiatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)