97IB gets additional personnel

THE 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB) received additional 23 personnel from the Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) boosting the battalion’s manpower, the military said Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said 22 of the 23 additional personnel graduated from Candidate Soldier Course on July 12, and the other one came from the Task Force Zamboanga of the 1ID.

The 4CRG said Major Noelio Brigole, Jr., 97IB executive officer, led the pinning of the unit patch to the 23 additional personnel on behalf of Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz, the battalion commander.

The pinning of the 97IB unit patch to the 23 soldiers was held on Monday, October 28, during the flag ceremony at the headquarters of the battalion in Del Pilar village, Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte.

“The pinning ceremony serves as a warm welcome and official recognition, formally accepting them as part of the 97IB troopers,” the 4CRG said.

The traditional pinning of the unit patch symbolizes the official integration of the new members into the battalion, marking their commitment to securing and sustaining peace within the battalion's area of operations.

The 4CRG said Brigole advised the Candidate Soldier Course graduates to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired during their training.

Most of them will be assigned to the maneuver company of the 97IB and will be stationed in Lanao del Sur since Zamboanga del Norte has been declared insurgency-free. (SunStar Zamboanga)