97IB, Tesda forge skills training partnership

THE 97th Infantry Battalion (97IB) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) have forged a partnership to empower former rebels, uniformed personnel, and their dependents in Zamboanga del Norte, the military said.

The 97IB said the Memorandum of Partnership Agreement (Mopa), signed at a resort in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte, on Tuesday, December 23, aims to provide a “Skills Training and Assessment” program to identified recipients.

“The program will provide comprehensive skills training and certification through Tesda’s Provincial Training Center (PTC)-Sindangan, focusing on former rebels, uniformed personnel, and the families of those Killed in Action (KIA) and Wounded in Action (WIA),” the 97IB said in a statement.

“The initiative also promotes entrepreneurship, raises awareness of Tesda programs, and seeks to develop skilled workers while preparing prospective applicants for employment across different industries,” the 97IB added.

Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Bergonia, 97IB commander, highlighted the partnership’s role in building sustainable livelihoods and supporting community development, particularly by empowering former rebels through education and skills training.

Bergonia also expressed his gratitude to Tesda for its continued collaboration.

He said the partnership demonstrates the 97IB and Tesda’s shared commitment to education, skills development, and community empowerment.

The signatories to the Mopa are Bergonia and Engineer Allan Bacatan, Tesda-Zamboanga Peninsula director. (SunStar Zamboanga)