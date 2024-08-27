99 civilian volunteers under CAA training at 11DTS

NINETY-nine civilian volunteers are undergoing 100-day basic military training at the 11th Division Training School (11DTS) in Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu, the military said Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The 11th Infantry Division (11ID) said the 99 civilian volunteers have joined the CAFGU Active Auxiliary Basic Military Training Class 07-2024 to serve in the militia force.

The 11ID said that six of the 99 civilian volunteers are enlisted reservists. The 100-day training started last week.

At present, the civilian volunteers were already oriented with the student rules and regulations and were being gradually introduced with the military life.

“They will still have to endure and complete a month-long training that could be mentally and physically challenging,” the 11ID said in a statement.

The 11ID said the designated trainers were seasoned and experienced enough to handle and guide the civilian volunteers until the culmination and be declared as certified CAFGU Active Auxiliary. (SunStar Zamboanga)