9th most wanted person nabbed in Zamboanga del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in one of the towns in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Thursday, April 25.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested most wanted person as Christian Wagas, classified as the number nine most wanted persons in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Wagas was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Purok 2, Upper Panikian village, Pitogo.

The police said Wagas has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Wagas was placed under the custody of Pitogo Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, another wanted person was arrested in another law enforcement operation in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The police said Baltazar Cifra, who is charged with statutory sexual assault, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the police station of Ipil.

The police said Cifra has a standing warrant of arrest with P120,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay dated April 18, 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)