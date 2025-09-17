A feast of Filipino flavors awaits at SM City Mindpro's Food Fest

SEPTEMBER marks the start of the much-awaited ber months, and at SM City Mindpro, it also means a feast of flavors that bring people together.

This year's Food Fest shines the spotlight on the richness of Filipino cuisine, highlighting homegrown recipes, regional specialties, and modern takes on timeless favorites -- all brought to life by the mall's very own tenants.

From signature platters and fresh takes on Filipino seafood favorites at Abalone, hearty and comforting Filipino spreads at Casa Velyn, and the distinct blend of local and traditional dishes at Bay Tal Mal, to well-loved classics from Mesa and other local food hubs, shoppers are in for a culinary journey that celebrates both heritage and innovation.

"Food is one of the best ways to connect with people, with our culture," said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, mall manager of SM City Mindpro. "Through the Food Fest, we want to give our customers not just a taste of Filipino cuisine, but also the experience of how food brings families and communities together."

Adding more flavor to the celebration, mallgoers can also explore the MSME Food Fair at the Level 4 Activity Area, where local entrepreneurs showcase unique delicacies and proudly Zamboangue o products. This initiative not only highlights Filipino creativity but also supports micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the city.

Apart from food highlights inside the mall, shoppers can score exclusive dining promos and deals on the SM Malls Online app. With just a few taps, customers can order their favorite meals, enjoy discounts, and have food delivered straight to their doorstep-making the Food Fest experience even more accessible and rewarding.

Whether it's merienda with friends, a family gathering, or a simple solo craving, there's always something delicious waiting at SM City Mindpro.

The Food Fest is part of SM Supermalls' nationwide celebration of Filipino flavors this September, showcasing how every dish tells a story of tradition, creativity, and togetherness.

So gather your loved ones, bring your appetites, and join the celebration of Filipino Flavors at SM City Mindpro's Food Fest 2025 -- where every bite feels like home. (PR)