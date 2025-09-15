Abaca fiber trading launched in Zamboanga del Sur

THE provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur, in partnership with other government agencies and the security sector, has launched abaca fiber trading to boost the local economy through sustainable agriculture.

The program was launched on Friday, September 12, in Tubod, Lakewood, by Zamboanga del Sur Governor Divina Grace Yu.

The initiative is in close coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, Provincial Tourism Office-ZDS, Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority, 102nd Infantry Brigade, and various agricultural stakeholders.

It focuses on empowering local farmers, former rebels now called Friends Rescued (FRs), and militiamen, placing them at the center of a long-term effort to revitalize the abaca industry and provide stable livelihood opportunities that promote both economic growth and social reintegration.

In his message during the launch, Colonel Samuel Yunque, commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, emphasized the importance of development as a foundation for lasting peace.

“This initiative is more than just economic; it’s transformational, supporting our farmers, FRs, and CAAs (Cafgu Active Auxiliaries),” Yunque said.

“We are helping communities rebuild, restore dignity, and reclaim hope. This is how peace becomes permanent—when livelihoods are secured and no one is left behind,” he added.

The participation of FRs and militiamen highlights the dual role of the initiative: not only as an economic intervention but also as a peace-building mechanism, fostering community reintegration and resilience as they transition to mainstream society.

The launch is anchored on a shared vision to boost the local economy through sustainable agriculture, with abaca positioned as a high-value crop capable of transforming the lives of rural and formerly marginalized communities.

With support from government agencies, the military, and civil society, Lakewood is now poised to become a leading hub for abaca production in the region, marking a new era of economic resilience, sustainable agriculture, and lasting peace for Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)