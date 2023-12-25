Abu Sayyaf financial facilitator arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested a financial facilitator of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Basilan province during a law enforcement operation on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Director of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), identified the apprehended financial facilitator as Norkisa Omar Asnalul, also known as Norkisa Omar Ibno, 32, a resident of Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Lorenzo said that Asnalul was arrested by the police in a law enforcement operation through the service of a warrant of arrest at around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday at Sitio Bliss in Lanote village, Isabela City.

According to Lorenzo, Asnalul has a standing warrant of arrest for violating Republic Act (R.A.) 10168, also known as The Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, and R.A. 11479, also known as The Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2020, with no recommended bail issued by a local court on December 20, 2023.

Based on police records, Asnalul served as a financial facilitator for the ASG and Dawlah Islamiya (DI) in Basilan province. She received financial assistance from foreign supporters intended for the ASG and DI.

Between the years 2014 and 2015, Asnalul met with Myrna Mabanza, listed as associated with the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria and the Al-Qaeda group, and Ajida Nasalun in Isabela City to hand over money and provisions sent to the ASG in furtherance of their terrorist activities.

Asnalul is the wife of the late Ramji Ajijul, the son of the late Abdullah Ajijul, an ASG bomb expert. Ramji was implicated in the November 27, 2011, bombing of Atilano pension house in Canelar village, this city, which killed three people, and the bombing of Rural Bus Transit also in this city.

Asnalul is listed as the regional most wanted person based on the list of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG). She has been placed under the custody of the CIDG in this city. (SunStar Zamboanga)