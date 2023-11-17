AFP activates defense center in Basilan

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has activated the 1604th Community Defense Center (CDC) in Basilan province as part of the move to strengthen the reserve forces of the Philippine Army (PA).

The 101st Infantry Brigade said on Friday, November 17, that the 1604CDC was activated when Major General Romulo Manuel Jr., commander of PA’s Reserve Command, visited Camp Luis Biel, home of the brigade in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, hosted an executive session and dialogue between the visitors and the Officers of the Brigade allowing Manuel to articulate on the current efforts of the Reserve Command in strengthening the Reserve Force of PA.

In his message during the activation of 1604CDC, Manuel underscored the potential of Basilan in bolstering the Reserve Force.

“Basilan is home to diverse cultures, a rich heritage, and an abundance of natural resources, these add to the importance of today’s event, as we mark the start of the development of a strong reserve force in support of our regular troops, in preserving peace and security, and assists in the development of the province,” he said.

Manuel expressed his sincere appreciation to those who extended their unselfish efforts for the activation of 1604CDC.

The 1604CDC is under the command of the 16th Regional Community Defense Group in the Bangamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (RCDG-Barmm) headed by Colonel Markton Abo.

The CDC develops, organizes, equips and administers Reserve Officers Training Course and Ready Reserve Units to include PA Affiliated Reserve Units.

Luzon thanked Manuel for visiting the island province of Basilan and for the help he has extended to the security campaign of the 101st Infantry Brigade. (SunStar Zamboanga)