AFP chief reveals destabilization plot against Marcos

GENERAL Romeo Brawner, chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said that there is a destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Brawner made the disclosure when he presided over the joint change of command and chief of office ceremony of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) and Inspector General (IG) of the AFP at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in this city on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Brawner installed Lieutenant General William Gonzales, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989, as the new commander of Westmincom replacing Major General Steve Crespillo, who was designated as the new IG chief of AFP.

Brawner said some of those involved in the destabilization plot against the Marcos administration are former AFP officers.

“I talked to some of them and I told them sir you have the right to do that because we are in democracy, but please do not involve the active personnel of the AFP,” Brawner said in his speech.

He said they are calling to stage rallies and coup d’etat, citing the president must be replaced.

He called on the officers and enlisted personnel of the AFP not to join the destabilization movement warning they will be dealt with accordingly.

“Once we find out any active personnel involve in this (plot), we will act swiftly but judiciously,” Brawner warned.

“Let’s have mercy on our country. Let’s give our country the chance to move forward to progress,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)