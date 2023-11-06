AFP chief to students: Study well, do not join NPA

GENERAL Romeo Brawner, Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), has called on the students to focused on their studies instead of venturing to join the ranks of the New People’ Army (NPA).

Brawner made the call following reports that the NPA rebels have infiltrated schools and are recruiting new members to help them fight against the government.

“We call on our compatriots, the students, not to be fooled by the recruitment efforts of the communists terrorist group as well as the local terrorist groups,” Brawner said in an interview.

“In fact, it is better they (students) should study well so that they can contribute to the progress of our country,” he added.

The NPA is recruiting students and youths since they could easily be brainwashed to hate and fight the government.

An official, who requested anonymity, said the mode of recruitment is by encouraging first the students and youths to engage in group study and teach-in sessions before they will slowly be brainwashed to join the cause of the NPA.

To counter the recruitment in schools, Brawner said they will strengthen the Reserve Officer’s Training Course (ROTC) program.

Brawner said the current ROTC program is different from the previous years since it will be handled by professional and well-trained soldiers.

He called on the students not to allow themselves to be fooled by joint the NPA as the government has good programs to give bright future to the young generation.

He said the government even has programs for the benefit of NPA rebels who have surrendered to reunite with their families.