AFP deploys Marsec capable battalion in Tawi-Tawi

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines has deployed the Philippine Marine Corps’ Maritime Security (Marsec) Capable Battalion to the province of Tawi-Tawi enhancing maritime security in the southern Philippines, the military said Sunday, August 18.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG), said the Marsec Capable Battalion, also known as the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) has replaced the MBLT-1, which placed a critical role in protecting the nation’s territorial waters from various threats.

The formal handover of responsibilities took place in a ceremony on Saturday, August 17, in the island town of Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

The 4CRG said the newly deployed MBLT-4 is specifically trained and equipped to enhance the Philippines' maritime security efforts.

“The arrival of MBLT-4 in Tawi-Tawi, a province strategically located near the Sulu Sea, highlights their importance in this region in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“The battalion's presence is vital, as Tawi-Tawi lies along key international shipping routes and serves as a crucial gateway to the southern Philippines,” the 4CRG added.

Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali, in his message, welcomed the MBLT-4, expressing confidence in their ability to maintain peace and order in the province.

“To the brave men and women of MBLT-4, welcome to Tawi-Tawi. You are now part of our community, and we are eager to work alongside you in continuing the mission of maintaining peace and order in our province. We are confident, like your predecessor, that you will perform with the highest level of integrity, honor, and commitment,” Sali said.

Brigadier General Nestor Narag, Jr., 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) commander, also emphasized the importance of unity within the battalion, stating, “to the members of MBLT-4, as you acclimatize to the operational landscape of the 2MBde, it is crucial to recognize that you are not merely joining a unit; you are becoming an integral part of a closely-knit family”. (SunStar Zamboanga)