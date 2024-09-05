AFP deploys MBLT-11 to Palawan

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deployed the Marine Battalion Landing Team-11 (MBLT-11) to Palawan to reinforce the troops and strengthen the maritime operations in that area.

The MBLT-11 troops boarded a Philippine Navy vessel that will transport them to Palawan after the send-off ceremony Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City.

During the send-off ceremony, Brigadier General Taharudin Ampatuan, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) deputy commander for internal defense operations, presented a command plaque to the MBLT-11 in recognition of their exceptional service and professionalism while carrying out their mission to protect the communities and uphold peace and order in the region.

The Westmincom said Thursday, September 5, the MBLT-11 rendered dedicated service in the Western Mindanao region, particularly the Zamboanga Peninsula, from November 16, 2016 to September 4, 2024.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe also presented a plaque of appreciation to the MBLT-11 during the send-off ceremony.

In his message, Dalipe expressed his profound gratitude to the MBLT-11, which he characterized as “the best of the best.”

Dalipe also said the MBLT-11 will always have a home here in Zamboanga City.

For his part, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the officers and personnel of MBLT-11 for their dedicated service and for keeping Zamboanga City and the entire Western Mindanao safe and generally peaceful for the past seven years.

Gonzales also wished them well as they embarked on their next journey in the Western Command area.

During the send-off ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Clifford Nickanor Basco, MBLT-11 commander, rendered a readiness report to the Westmincom, Naval Forces Western Mindanao, and Joint Task Force Zamboanga leaderships. (SunStar Zamboanga)