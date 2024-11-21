AFP designates 6ID chief as Westmincom acting commander

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) designated Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6th Infantry Division commander, as the acting commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

General Romeo Brawner, Jr., AFP chief-of-staff, installed Nafarrete in a change of command and retirement ceremonies in honor of Lieutenant General William Gonzales on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Camp Navarro, Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Gonzales was awarded with plaques of recognition, acknowledging his outstanding leadership in the AFP that kindles emulation among his colleagues and subordinates.

Gonzales beloved wife, Citesa Divina, was also awarded with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of her unyielding love and support for the retiring Westmincom chief.

Gonzales, in his valedictory address, gracefully acknowledged the people who undeniably shaped his leadership into a remarkable one.

“As commander of this command, I have had the incredible responsibility and privilege of leading the finest soldiers and civilian human resources in our armed forces,” Gonzales said.

Reflecting on what he called a shared accomplishments, Gonzales furthered his message with words of gratitude and encouragement.

“To the men and women of Western Mindanao Command, Thank You! You are the true strength of this institution, and I am deeply honored to have led such an exceptional team…,” he said.

Brawner gratefully highlighted in his speech the legacy established by Gonzales as the 18th commander of Westmincom and wholeheartedly bestowed his confidence and trust on Nafarrete, believing in his capabilities to steward the command.

Meanwhile, Nafarrete expressed his gratitude for entrusting him the duty as the acting commander of Westmincom, looking forward to forging a leadership and legacy that will bring the command to a new height of exemplary accomplishment. (SunStar Zamboanga)