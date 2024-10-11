AFP promotes 11ID commander to higher rank

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) promoted Brigadier General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division (11ID) commander, to the next higher rank, the military said Friday, October 11, 2024.

The 11ID said the promotion of Peña is a testament to his exceptional leadership, strategic expertise, and unwavering dedication to the service of the AFP.

The 11ID said that throughout his military career, Peña has consistently demonstrated operational excellence, a deep commitment to national security, and a focus on maintaining peace and stability in the country.

“This promotion not only acknowledges his ability to inspire his troops and implement effective strategies but also highlights his resilience and steadfast adherence to the core principles and values of the AFP,” the 11ID said in a statement.

“His new rank enables him to take on even greater responsibilities, advancing the military's objectives and contributing to the broader goals of national security and development,” the 11ID added.

Peña, a full-blooded Batangueño, born on November 6, 1969, is a distinguished member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) "Sambisig" Class of 1991.

Prior to his current post, he served as the Assistant Division Commander of the 3rd Infantry "Spearhead" Division.

The 11ID said his academic achievements include completing the Command and General Staff College and earning two master’s degrees: a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the United States and a Master in Public Management, Major in Development and Security, from the Development Academy of the Philippines.

The 11ID troops rendered full military honors to Peña in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 9, at Camp Teodulfo Bautista that houses the division’s headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Peña was designated as the 11ID commander on August 9, 2024. He replaced Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, who retired from military service. (SunStar Zamboanga)