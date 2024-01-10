AFP promotes 5 officers, 8 personnel of 100IB

FIVE officers and eight personnel of the Army’s 100th Infantry “Kalasag” Battalion (IB) have been promoted to the next higher rank by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the 100IB said Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

The 100IB said the five promoted officers were the following: Second Lieutenants John Rey Herezo (Corps Engineer); Jovi Jayson Rivero (Ordnance Service); Jetram Taes (Infantry); Placido Romualdo Tagros (Infantry); and, Mark Jay Santiago (Infantry).

The eight promoted enlisted personnel include Sergeants Samad Gamoranao (Infantry); Dwight Eissen Fama; Mark Fel Daños (Medical Service); Naptali Ibbara, (Infantry); Manuelito Noveno (Infantry); Corporals Ramsee Pedroso (Infantry); Jomar Yap (Signal Corps); and Eugene Pagat, (Infantry).

The 100IB said the donning of ranks to the newly promoted officers and enlisted personnel was held during the flag-raising ceremony at the headquarters of the battalion in Langpas village, Indanan, Sulu on Monday, January 8.

“The team “Kalasag” proudly extended their heartfelt congratulations to the well-deserved promotion of officers and enlisted personnel, which serve as a testament to their hard work, dedication and commitment in the service to the people of Sulu,” the 100IB said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)