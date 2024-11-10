AFP sergeant major visits 11ID in Sulu

FIRST Chief Master Sergeant Feliciano Lazo, the Armed Forces of Philippines' (AFP) sergeant major, has visited the troops based in the province of Sulu, the military said Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Upon arrival on Friday, November 8, Lazo paid a courtesy visit to Brigadier General Alexei Mus gi, 11th Infantry Division officer-in-charge, at Camp Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Lazo conveyed to Mus gi that his visit is part of the AFP's initiatives to check the condition of all the soldiers on the ground.

Lazo, as the AFP's sergeant major, was also tasked to empower the Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) in executing their duties and responsibilities, and address the issues and concerns that affect the troops' morale and welfare.

In his talk to the troops, Lazo discussed the salient policies, directives, and command guidance from General Romeo Brawner, AFP chief-of-staff, such as taking good care of the physical wellbeing and health of every individual soldier, responsibility in enhancing soldier' skills and capabilities, and focusing in the effective and efficient discharging of functions in support to unit's mission.

Lazo took helm as the AFP sergeant major on August 22, 2023.

Prior to his assignment, he served as the sergeant major of the Western Mindanao Command and of 11ID. (SunStar Zamboanga)