AFP to deploy heavy weapons, additional troops to Lanao del Sur

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is sending tanks, artillery systems, additional troops and attack helicopters to Lanao del Sur ahead of the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, beefing up security forces to deter possible violence and intimidation during the polls.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said in a statement Thursday, September 10, 2026 that the deployment forms part of the AFP’s routine election security posture in areas considered to require additional support during the polls.

The 1ID said the Sabrah light tanks and ATMOS 155-millimeter artillery systems will augment the armored and fire support assets already prepositioned in Lanao, where 10 battalions are currently deployed.

The 29th and 30th Infantry Battalions will also be sent as follow-on forces, while Black Hawk and T129 ATAK helicopters will provide aviation support, including troop mobility, surveillance and rapid response during the election period.

“These security preparations are intended to deter lawless armed elements from resorting to violence, intimidation, or other acts that may threaten the safety and security of the people, particularly during the election period,” the 1ID said in a statement.

The 1ID emphasized that the deployment is preventive and protective in nature and should not cause alarm among residents.

The 1ID said the measures are intended to help create a secure environment where registered voters can freely exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

The 1ID assured the people of Lanao del Sur that the strengthened security posture reflects the AFP’s commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and ensuring the safe, peaceful and orderly conduct of the elections. (SunStar Zamboanga)