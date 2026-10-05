AFPMBAI boosts ‘Kalis’ Brigade’s capabilities

RETIRED Major General Peter Angelo Ramos, president and chief executive officer of the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. (AFPMBAI), visited the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade in Sulu on Sunday, October 4, 2026, and turned over information and communications technology (ICT) equipment to strengthen the unit’s administrative and operational capabilities.

Ramos, accompanied by his wife, Carmina, and members of his party, was received by Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), and the unit’s officers and enlisted personnel at Brigade Headquarters in Bud Bayug, Samak village, Talipao.

The equipment is expected to improve the brigade’s communication, information management and administrative functions, supporting its capability to carry out its mission.

During an executive session, Ramos and Cabasan also discussed personnel welfare and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between AFPMBAI and the 1103Bde.

Cabasan thanked AFPMBAI for its continuing support, saying initiatives that improve the working environment and capabilities of soldiers are vital to sustaining the brigade’s operational effectiveness.

The visit reinforced the partnership between AFPMBAI and the 110Bde, with both sides emphasizing personnel welfare, institutional support and capability development in support of the Armed Forces’ mission.

“Stronger support for our soldiers means stronger service to the nation,” the 1103Bde said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)