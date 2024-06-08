Akbar now a rido-free town in Basilan

THE municipality of Akbar in Basilan province is now a rido-free place as authorities facilitated the peaceful settlement of the sole clan feud in that town, the military said.

The Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade said the peaceful settlement of disputes between the family of Gamal Antih, chairperson of Linungan village, and Benhar Jabbar, resident of the same village, was facilitated by the 18th Infantry Battalion (IB).

The signing of the peace covenant was held on Wednesday, June 5, at Sitio Kasanyangan in Linunga village, Abkar.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the historic event was witnessed by majority of the residents of Linungan village, and top government and military officials.

The historic event marked the successful resolution of a "rido," a clan feud that has impacted the community of Linungan village, according to the 101st Infantry Brigade.

The dispute, believed to be politically motivated, originated in August 2021 and escalated into gunfight in January 2022.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud Jr., 18IB commander, emphasized the importance of understanding as the cornerstone of true unity.

Lagud urged all residents of Linungan to contribute to the journey toward peace by demonstrating self-restraint and humility.

Mayor Alih Sali of Akbar expressed deep gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the signing of the peace covenant a success.

Sali specifically acknowledged the unwavering support of Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, in their efforts to promote peace in Basilan.

“The dedication of the Jabbar clan and Antih clan to ending this long-standing feud is truly commendable,” Luzon said.

“This peace covenant serves as a beacon of hope for a more peaceful and progressive future of Basilan. The continued collaboration between the communities, the local government unit, and the military is vital in achieving lasting peace and stability in the province,” Luzon added.

During the signing of the peace covenant, the former warring parties handed over four high-powered firearms to Luzon.

The signing of the covenant in Akbar town represents the 13th successful rido settlement since January 2024, facilitated by the 101st Infantry Brigade and Basilan provincial government.

The ongoing initiative has demonstrably reduced tensions in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)