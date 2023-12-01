Alakdan Division celebrates 5th founding anniversary

MAJOR General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (ID) commander, lauded the sacrifices and untiring support of the troops as he led the celebration of Alakdan’s 5th anniversary on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Patrimonio led the commemoration of the 5th Founding Anniversary of the 11ID through a Wreath Laying Ceremony at its headquarters at Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

“As we celebrate our 5th Founding Anniversary today, we honor the memories of our fallen heroes who gave their lives to the service, to our nation and our people. These heroes embodied the highest ideals of courage, loyalty and patriotism. They are the epitome of Alakdan's spirit, the spirit of a scorpion that strikes with deadly force and never gives up,” Patrimonio said.

"Let us uphold their values, professionalism, integrity and excellence. Ang kanilang kabayanihan at katapatan ay hindi natin malilimutan. Sila ay isang inspirasyon sa ating lahat na patuloy na maglingkod sa bayan. We honor them by living up their standard and by carrying them on our fight. We honor them by being a true Alakdan, true soldier and true Filipino," Patrimonio added.

The wreath laying was followed by an Ecumenical Mass to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Alakdan Troopers who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation.

Patrimonio said the anniversary marked the 5th year of selfless service and unwavering commitment of the 11ID.

The 5th founding anniversary is anchored on the theme “Alakdad@5: Laying the foundation towards inclusive peace and stability in Lupah Sug.” (SunStar Zamboanga)