‘Alakdan’ division commemorates death of General Bautista

THE Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) has commemorated the heroism of the late Brigadier General Teodulfo Bautista through a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, October 10.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11ID, led the commemoration of Bautista’s death at the Alakdan Parade Ground, Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista, that houses the 11ID headquarters in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The commemoration recalled the infamous Patikul Massacre of October 10, 1977, where Bautista, the then commander of the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (1ID), and 34 of his men were killed by elements of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) under Usman Sali while on a peace mission in Patikul, Sulu.

History states that Sali had earlier agreed to meet with Bautista at the headquarters of the 1ID in Jolo for a peace dialogue.

However, at the last minute, Sali changed his mind and proposed to meet Bautista at a public market in Danag village, Patikul, which the late general agreed. He was accompanied by Colonel Gabriel Pangilinan, his classmate at the Philippine Military Academy, four lieutenant colonels and 28 enlisted personnel.

Peña said their ultimate sacrifice stands as a lasting testament to the Philippine Army’s courage and dedication to achieving peace through selfless service.

“Today, we gather to commemorate 48 years of remembrance and honor—to pay tribute to one of the most dedicated and courageous leaders in the history of our Armed Forces, the late Brigadier General Teodulfo S. Bautista, former commander of the 1st Infantry ‘Tabak’ Division,” Peña said in his message, emphasizing that their example continues to inspire generations of soldiers.

“Imagine the courage it takes to walk into danger unarmed, to offer one’s life in the pursuit of peace. General Bautista’s ultimate sacrifice reminds us that true leadership is not measured by power, but by the willingness to serve—even unto death—for the good of our nation,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with the offering of wreaths and a moment of silence to honor Bautista and the 34 fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the name of peace.

Those who joined to pay tribute to the fallen heroes include the officers, enlisted personnel, and the civilian human resources of the 11ID, as well as Hadji Barri Ukang, barangay chairperson of Danag, Patikul—the site of the tragic event. (SunStar Zamboanga)