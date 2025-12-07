‘Alakdan’ division holds Army Cares health fair in Sulu

A TOTAL of 238 individuals in Indanan, Sulu, have availed themselves of the Health and Wellness Fair under the Philippine Army’s Nationwide Civic Action for Resiliency, Empowerment, and Security (Cares) Program, the military said Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID) said the civic action was held together with the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion on Saturday, December 6, at the Bud Datu Covered Court in Tagbak village, Indanan.

The recipients of the civic action include militiamen, reservists, Reserved Officer Training Course (ROTC) students, and residents who received medical assistance.

Held under the theme “Army CARES: Bayanihan Para sa Kalusugan,” the activity aimed to enhance community well-being and strengthen collaborative efforts to bring essential health services closer to remote areas.

In partnership with the Philippine General Council of the Assemblies of God (PGCAG), led by Reverend Samuel Bontilao, the fair offered free services such as dental extraction, optical check-ups with free eyeglasses, general consultations, circumcision, and stress management counseling.

“This Health and Wellness Fair reflects our shared commitment to hope, compassion, and community care. Through Army Cares, we continue building healthier and more resilient communities. Let us nurture our well-being and pursue learning, for these are foundations of lasting peace and progress,” Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, said in a statement.

Peña thanked partner agencies and volunteers for their unwavering support for the successful conduct of the civic action program.

“The constant presence and service of the Army bring comfort, stability, and hope to our people. We deeply appreciate the Alakdan Division for its compassion and dedication,” Indanan Mayor Al-Bakil Jikiri said in a statement.

Peña said that through the Army Cares Program, they continue to champion community health, resilience, and security, working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to uplift the people within their area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)