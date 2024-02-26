All set for Basilan 50th anniversary celebration

He hoped that people outside Basilan -- Christians, Muslims and other faiths -- will find time to come over and see for themselves how Basilan celebrates its rich history, culture and heritage through various activities depicting this year's theme "Basilan @50: Advancing Our Gains, Expanding Our Capacities Towards a Better Life for All."

He said Basilan is part of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and a part of the Philippines.

"Ano mang sakit na meron sa Basilan, sakit din ng Pilipinas," he said.

"So, dapat magtulungan ang lahat kung paano maka-recover sa ano yung ideal na community to be appreciated not only by Basile os but more importantly by people outside of the province," he added.

Salliman also admitted that their struggle at present is how to remove the stigma resulting from Basilan's unfortunate past of armed conflict.

"Suportahan sana kami taga Basilan man o taga labas, Christians and Muslims," he appealed.

Meanwhile, the Basilan National High School Grandstand is 100 percent ready to be the center or main venue of the daily activities in celebration of Basilan's 50th Founding Anniversary and Tennun Pakaradjaan 2024.

The grand celebration will formally kick off with the Basilan Circumferential Road Caravan on Tuesday, February 27.

Also part of the opening salvo is the Photo Gallery billed "Basilan @50: A Glimpse of History- A Walk Through of Peace, Culture and Arts."

On same day, the Agro-Industrial Fair will also reel off back-to-back with the opening of TEPO and Tennun Expo. (SunStar Zamboanga)