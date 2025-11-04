'Allision' incident damages 2 passenger vessels in Sulu

TWO passenger vessels were damaged in an "allision" in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu, amid inclement weather, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Western Sulu said the allision incident involving two passenger vessels, M/V Maria Rebecca and M/V Antonia 1, happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the port of Jolo.

M/V Maria Rebecca and M/V Antonia are owned and operated by Montenegro and Aleson Shipping Lines, respectively.

The CGS-Western Sulu said investigation revealed that rough sea conditions and strong swells contributed to the loss of maneuvering control of M/V Maria Rebecca while attempting to dock.

"The vessel's port beam accidentally struck the starboard aft portion of the moored M/V Antonia 1," the PCG Station Western Sulu said in a statement.

The extent of damage sustained by both vessels is yet to be fully determined pending the conduct of joint inspection and technical evaluation.

Both vessels were safely secured CGS-Western Sulu and Coast Guard Sub-Station Jolo immediately responded to the scene and provident necessary assistance.

The CGS-Western Sulu said preliminary assessment indicated no immediate threat to safety or pollution, and no casualties or injuries were reported among passengers and crew members of both vessels.

The CGS-Western Sulu advised both ship captains to file their respective Marine Protests for proper documentation and further investigation. (SunStar Zamboanga)