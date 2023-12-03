Ameer of Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines killed in clash

ELEVEN militants, including the secretly proclaimed Amer of the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI)-Philippines, were killed in a clash with government troops in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Lieutenant General William Gonzalez, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the clash happened in the hinterlands of Mother Tuayan village in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur around 1 p.m. Friday, December 1.

Gonzales said the clash, which lasted for more than three hours, ensued as the troops of the 601st Infantry Brigade and 1st Brigade Combat Team launched a military offensive after receiving information that high-value individuals of DI-Philippines were consolidating its group in Mother Tuayan village.

Gonzales said the offensive resulted in the death of 11 militants, including Abdullah Sapal, the newly proclaimed Ameer of DI-Philippines.

He said the operating units also confirmed the death of the Ameer of DI-Maguindanao.

“The two (DI-Philippines and DI-Maguindanao) were among the 11 neutralized personalities whose remains were recovered during the clearing operation. The identities of the nine others are still subject to verification,” Gonzales said.

He said the troops also recovered 10 high-powered firearms, other war materials, and subversive documents.

He said the death of its new Ameer is a major blow to the DI’s operation.

“We are maximizing our efforts to go after the remaining threat groups in our area of operation. Rest assured that we will continue to work hard to eliminate the threats and ensure the safety and security of the peace-loving people of Mindanao,” Gonzales said.

He commended the troops of Joint Task Force Central led by Major General Alex Rillera, for their steadfast resolve to end terrorism in Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)