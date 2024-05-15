Another 2 Basilan warring clans forge peace pact

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade headed by Brigadier General Alvin Luzon orchestrated another peace settlement in Basilan province, the military said Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The peace settlement facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, involved the families of Imman Hasalul and Yusrie Insanul both residents of Bohe Suyak, Ungakay Pukan, Basilan province.

Colanta said the Hasalul and Insanul families settled their disputes in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the 45IB in Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, on Monday, May 13.

He said the conflict between the two families was caused by political rivalry, which resulted in violence and tragic killings of family members since last year.

Colanta said the peace settlement between the families of Hasalul and Insanul was witnessed by top officials of the military, police, provincial government, autonomous region, representatives of the council of elders, and leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Basilan.

The peace settlement between the families of Hasalul and Isnanul was the second the 101st Infantry Brigade orchestrated on Monday, May 13, in Basilan province.

The first was the peace settlement held in the morning of Monday, May 13, between the families of Latip and Mustapa at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)