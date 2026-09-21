Another gun off the streets as Sulu peace campaign gains ground

A RESIDENT of Bas Lugus village, Lugus, Sulu, voluntarily surrendered a high-powered firearm with ammunition to government forces on Saturday, September 19, 2026, as the Rido-Free, Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign gains wider community participation in Sulu’s second district, the military said.

Lieutenant Colonel Joelito Guanzon, acting commander of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), said Nadzrie Jammang turned over a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle and one clip containing seven rounds of live ammunition to troops of the Battalion during a simple ceremony in Bas Lugus village.

The turnover of the firearm was facilitated by personnel of the 104IB’s Bravo Company, led by its commander, First Lieutenant Jaythron Dumaga, who received the firearm on behalf of the Army unit.

Guanzon said the voluntary surrender forms part of continuing efforts to reduce loose firearms and prevent armed conflicts through community participation.

The RFGFPCC campaign promotes dialogue, peaceful dispute resolution and cooperation among local governments, security forces, community leaders and residents to prevent rido and strengthen peace and security at the community level.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade, under Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, continues to support the campaign through a Local Government Unit (LGU)-led, security sector-supported and community-based approach in Sulu’s Second District.

“Every firearm voluntarily turned over represents a conscious choice for peace,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said that the surrender of the firearm also demonstrates residents’ willingness to take an active role in protecting and sustaining peace in their communities.

He said they would continue working with local governments, barangay officials, community leaders and residents to strengthen the RFGFPCC campaign and sustain its peace gains across the second district of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)