Another Sibugay agrarian reform cooperative gets P1.8-M truck

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over a P1.8 million six-wheeler truck to another Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (Arbo) in Zamboanga Sibugay to improve productivity of the recipient Arbo.

The DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay provincial office said the recipient of the truck, which was turned over on Thursday, January 8, 2026, is the Barangay Sto. Ni o Farmers Agrarian Cooperative (Basfarco) in Alicia municipality.

Basfarco Chairperson Gilbert Borja, representing the cooperative's members, formally accepted the truck and conveyed their appreciation for the assistance provided to the cooperative.

Romulus Perez, chief agrarian reform program officer of Zamboanga Sibugay, reminded the officers and members of Basfarco of their shared responsibility in properly managing and maintaining the vehicle.

The DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said with the turnover of the hauling truck, Basfarco is expected to further strengthen its transport and marketing capacity, contributing to improved productivity and increased income among its agrarian reform beneficiary members.

The Basfarco is the second agrarian reform cooperative in Zamboanga Sibugay to receive a hauling truck from DAR this year.

The first was the Timbabauan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Timarbemco) in the town of Tungawan.

DAR turned over the hauling truck to Timarbemco on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (SunStar Zamboanga)