Another Zamboangue a weightlifter bags medal in Bahrain

ANOTHER Zamboangue a weightlifter has contributed medal to the Philippine team seeing action in the ongoing 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) in Manama, Bahrain, an official said Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, Zamboanga City sports director, said Alexsandra Ann Diaz, clinched on Tuesday bronze in the Girl's 48-kilogram (kg) weightlifting event in the ongoing competition in Bahrain.

On Monday, October 27, Jay-R Colonia and Princess Jay Ann Diaz bagged bronze medals in the Boys 56-kg and Girls 44-kg Clean and Jerk events, respectively.

Atilano said that Colonia, Diaz and Alexsandria are from Zamboanga City and are part of the Philippine delegation to the Bahrain competition.

The 3rd AYG began on October 22 and will end on Friday, October 31.

The AYG is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia.

The AYG is organized by the Olympic Council of Asia and are described as the second-largest continental multi-sport event after the Asian Games. (SunStar Zamboanga)