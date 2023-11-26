Anti-drug operation nets 1, P510,000 illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES have arrested an alleged big-time drug pusher and seized more than half a million pesos worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Sunday, November 26, 2023.

The police identified the arrested suspect as Rommel Adjurani alias Bonjing, 40 years old.

The police said Adjurani was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:55 a.m. Sunday, November 26, in Mariki village, Zamboanga City.

The police seized from Adjurani a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu, which the suspect sold to an undercover policeman, during the buy-bust operation.

The police said recovered from the possession of Adjurani were some 75 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets with a market value of P510,000, an improvised caliber 5.56-millimeter revolver with two ammunition and buy-bust money.

The police said that aside from charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the arrested suspect will be also charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. (SunStar Zamboanga)