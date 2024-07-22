Anti-drug operations net 3, P8.5-M shabu

LAWMEN have arrested three people and seized some P8.5 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, July 22, 2024.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Yaser Mawing, 26, a driver; Perdausa Harani, 39, a high-value individual; and, Celestino Cabang, 34, a construction worker.

The police said Mawing was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:28 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at a motel in Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

The police said confiscated from the possession of Mawing were some 250 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P1,700,000, a belt bag, 59 pieces of P1,000 boodle money, and a genuine P1,000 marked money.

The police said Mawing was detained at the detention facility of Zamboanga City Police Station (ZCPS) 11 in preparation for the filing of case against him.

The police said Harani was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sitio Logoy Grande in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the possession of Harani was a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6,800,000, a cellular phone, and 10 bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money.

The police said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of ZCPS 6.

The police said Cabang was arrested around 10:06 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in Sitio Hidden Valley, Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from Cabang were some 4.7 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P31,960, a cellular phone, and P200 marked money.

Cabang was detained at ZCPS7 in preparation for the filing of a case against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)